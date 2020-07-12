-
Andrew Putnam shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 58th at even par; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Putnam's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
