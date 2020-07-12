In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Schenk finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Adam Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Adam Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schenk's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.