In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Adam Long hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Adam Long's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

Long got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Long's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.