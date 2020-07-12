  • Adam Long putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Adam Long makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Workday

    In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Adam Long makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.