In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Adam Hadwin's 171 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadwin hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Hadwin chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.