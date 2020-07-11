Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Johnson hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Johnson's 144 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.