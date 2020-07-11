In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Xander Schauffele's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schauffele's 170 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.