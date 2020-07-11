Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day in 2nd at 14 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Hovland had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hovland's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Hovland hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hovland's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Hovland had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.