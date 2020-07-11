  • Viktor Hovland shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Viktor Hovland lands his 106-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland sticks approach to set up birdie at Workday

