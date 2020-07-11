Troy Merritt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Troy Merritt had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Merritt's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Merritt hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Merritt's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.