Tim Wilkinson shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tim Wilkinson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Wilkinson had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Wilkinson's 149 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.
At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Wilkinson at 1 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Wilkinson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wilkinson hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.
