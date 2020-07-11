In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gooch's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Gooch's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Gooch had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.