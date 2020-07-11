Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

Im tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Im's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Im's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Im's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.