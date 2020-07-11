-
Stewart Cink putts well in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day in 18th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stewart Cink had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cink's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
