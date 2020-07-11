In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Steve Stricker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Stricker's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

Stricker got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stricker's tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stricker hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Stricker had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

Stricker got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stricker to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.