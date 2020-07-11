Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kim's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kim's tee shot went 157 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kim's his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.