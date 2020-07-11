Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Lowry's tee shot went 159 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lowry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.