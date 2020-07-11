In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Straka chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Straka's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.