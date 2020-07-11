Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stallings finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Scott Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stallings hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.