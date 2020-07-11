Sam Ryder hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Sam Ryder hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ryder's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Ryder hit his 85 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.