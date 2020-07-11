-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns sinks a 32-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Sam Burns makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Burns to even for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Burns hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
Burns hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.
