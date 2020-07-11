-
-
Russell Henley shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Russell Henley birdies No. 14 in Round 3 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Henley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Henley's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.