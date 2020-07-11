In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

Rory Sabbatini got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rory Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Sabbatini's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Sabbatini hit his 216 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Sabbatini's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Sabbatini's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.