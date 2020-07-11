In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Roger Sloan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 under for the round.