Rickie Fowler shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rickie Fowler’s interview after Round 2 of Workday
Following his second-round 3-under 69 at the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler talks about his play on Thursday and Friday to secure a weekend tee time and the encouraging things he’s seeing in his game as they continue to get back in the swing of things after the break from golf.
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 third, Fowler's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Fowler's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Fowler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Fowler's 74 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.
