In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Fowler's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Fowler's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Fowler's 74 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.