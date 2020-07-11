Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Werenski had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Werenski's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Werenski hit his 106 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Werenski's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, Werenski suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.