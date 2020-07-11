In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Phil Mickelson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 59th at even par; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Mickelson's 197 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Mickelson had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mickelson hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Mickelson's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.