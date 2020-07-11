-
Peter Malnati shoots 12-over 84 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
July 11, 2020
Highlights
Peter Malnati nearly aces No. 16 at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Peter Malnati nearly holes his 199-yard tee shot, landing his ball 2 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day in 67th at 8 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Malnati's his second shot went 19 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 11 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 12 over for the round.
