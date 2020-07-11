In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Patrick Reed hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Reed's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Reed chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reed's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Reed's 87 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reed hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.