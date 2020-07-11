  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 3 at Workday

    In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.