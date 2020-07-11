Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cantlay's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.