-
-
Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Perez's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Perez to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.