Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 169 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.