MJ Daffue putts himself to a 7-under 65 in third round of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, MJ Daffue hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Daffue finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 10th, MJ Daffue's 162 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MJ Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Daffue hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Daffue had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 5 under for the round.
