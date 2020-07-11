-
Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Matthew Fitzpatrick on having Jim “Bones” Mackay on the bag prior to Workday
Prior to the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick reacts to having Jim “Bones” Mackay caddie for him at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Fitzpatrick hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
