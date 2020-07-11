In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Fitzpatrick hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.