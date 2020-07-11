In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Matt Wallace's his second shot went 17 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Wallace's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wallace hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wallace's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Wallace's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.