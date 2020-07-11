-
Matt Kuchar putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Matt Kuchar makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Matt Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Kuchar's 155 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kuchar got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
