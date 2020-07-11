Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Matt Jones's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Jones had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Jones chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Jones at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Jones's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Jones had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Jones chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Jones chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.