Strong putting brings Mackenzie Hughes an even-par round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Hughes at 1 under for the round.
Hughes hit his tee shot 290 yards to the fairway bunker on the 471-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hughes reached the green in 4 and rolled a 39-foot putt saving par. This put Hughes at even-par for the round.
