Louis Oosthuizen hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

Oosthuizen had a 358-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oosthuizen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Oosthuizen to 7 over for the round.