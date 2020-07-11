In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 59th at even par; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.