Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Streelman's his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.