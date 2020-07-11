In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Bradley's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.