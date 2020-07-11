-
Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas reaches in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole..
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thomas finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Justin Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Thomas's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.
