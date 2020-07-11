-
Jon Rahm shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
Highlights
Jon Rahm birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Rahm had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rahm to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 81 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 over for the round.
