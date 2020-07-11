-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
