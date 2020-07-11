In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Jerry Kelly hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kelly finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

Jerry Kelly got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jerry Kelly to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kelly hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kelly's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kelly hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Kelly had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kelly to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Kelly reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 4 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kelly reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kelly's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.