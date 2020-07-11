In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

Dufner got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Dufner's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 257 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dufner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Dufner had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Dufner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.