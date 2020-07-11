-
Jason Day shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day nearly aces par-4 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jason Day sends his tee shot 307 yards and lands his ball 10 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Jason Day hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Day's 130 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Day hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Day had a great 307-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
