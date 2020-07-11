  • Jason Day shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jason Day sends his tee shot 307 yards and lands his ball 10 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jason Day nearly aces par-4 at Workday

