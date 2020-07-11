J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Spaun chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Spaun's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 85 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.