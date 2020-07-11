  • Ian Poulter shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Ian Poulter makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter birdies No. 13 in Round 3 at Workday

    In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Ian Poulter makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.