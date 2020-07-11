Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

Poulter missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter's his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Poulter had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.