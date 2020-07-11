-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 11 in Round 3 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Matsuyama's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Matsuyama hit his 238 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
