Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 184-yard par-3 green 12th, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Norlander's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Norlander's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.